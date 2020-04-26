Oppenheimer Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.62.

Shares of NFLX opened at $424.99 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.46. The stock has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 81.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.