Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Trims Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.6% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

