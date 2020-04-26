Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 80,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

NYSE:CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.