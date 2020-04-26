Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 28,775 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,775 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.1% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after purchasing an additional 915,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $409.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.75. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

