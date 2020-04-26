NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $289.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.23. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

