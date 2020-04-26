Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

NYSE:NVO opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

