Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.70. The company has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

