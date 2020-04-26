Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC opened at $339.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

