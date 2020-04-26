Northcoast Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,213,000 after buying an additional 73,980 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,695,000 after buying an additional 750,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after buying an additional 1,259,721 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,824,000 after buying an additional 665,883 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after buying an additional 1,229,962 shares during the period.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $422,493.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $519,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 535,600 shares of company stock worth $13,920,770. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

