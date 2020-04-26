North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $154.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

