North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 7,767 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

