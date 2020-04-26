North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 4,560 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Express were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

NYSE:AXP opened at $83.17 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

