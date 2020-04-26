North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 4,400 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,161,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.