North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 4,200 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Nike were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Nike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.