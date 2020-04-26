North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 1,441 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

