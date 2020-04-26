North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,096,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262,083 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 21,182,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923,879 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,430.4% in the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 8,936,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583,211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,609 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

