North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Holdings in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.39% of Zagg worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zagg by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zagg by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zagg by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 170,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 59,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $3.35 on Friday. Zagg Inc has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $9.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). Zagg had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zagg Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ahern acquired 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $39,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Terino acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,478 shares of company stock worth $212,247 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

