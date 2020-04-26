North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 126.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 18.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 41,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 13.8% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.