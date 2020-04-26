North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 12,200 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,460,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,212 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 152,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,880,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNTY shares. TheStreet lowered Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $67.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.