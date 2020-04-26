North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 28,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.