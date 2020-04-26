North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,980 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $37.97 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

