Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,210 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $160.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.49. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.48.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.