Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $160.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.49. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.48.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

