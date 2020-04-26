Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,237,708,000 after acquiring an additional 236,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $201,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $160.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.49. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.