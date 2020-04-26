Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

