Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,066 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

