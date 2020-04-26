New Potomac Partners LLC Purchases 1,550 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.3% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average of $193.21. The company has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.39.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

