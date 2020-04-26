New Potomac Partners LLC Has $757,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

