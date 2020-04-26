New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,317.39. The company has a market cap of $877.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

