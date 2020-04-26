New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.43 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

