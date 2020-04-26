NBT Bank N A NY Has $3.27 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.71 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

