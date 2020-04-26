Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Acquires 50,000 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $596,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 50,300 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $594,546.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $753,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $733,600.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $686,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $1,337,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $1,097,600.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $1,131,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $1,108,800.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $1,079,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 108,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $821,560.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $12.14 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 409,305 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

