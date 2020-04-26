MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €153.73 ($178.76).

Shares of MTX opened at €107.95 ($125.52) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 52-week high of €289.30 ($336.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €225.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

