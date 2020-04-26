MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSM. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

MSM opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $84.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

