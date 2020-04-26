Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,150 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AT&T were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after buying an additional 676,744 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in AT&T by 15.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

AT&T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.