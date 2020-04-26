Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

MS stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,221.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.