Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,273,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,768,000 after purchasing an additional 129,385 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,939,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $245.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $287.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

