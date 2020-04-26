Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,272,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

