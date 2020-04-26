Mizuho Trims Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price to $111.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $112.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.42.

TXN stock opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.35. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,348,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

