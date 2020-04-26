Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MBCN. ValuEngine upgraded Middlefield Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlefield Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of MBCN opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Robert W. Toth purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.