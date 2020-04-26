Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,534 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

MSFT stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,303.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

