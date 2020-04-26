Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,165 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.61.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $174.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,303.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

