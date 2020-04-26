Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 216.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,749 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.61.

MSFT stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,303.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

