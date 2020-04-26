Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,996.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,890.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

