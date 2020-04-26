Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,240 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Meritage Homes worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 11,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $811,632.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,361.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,967,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

