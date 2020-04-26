MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247,971 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

