MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 742,407 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

RHI stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

