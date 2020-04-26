MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $8,688,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

NYSE MTB opened at $105.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.77. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

