MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $2.60 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on GNTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

