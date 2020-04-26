MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 79,960 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,960 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,650 shares of company stock worth $5,245,186. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

